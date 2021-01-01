Hyderabad: Alwal Runner’s Club hosts ‘Resolution Run’

Two women athletes, Dr Niharika and Chaitra, were felicitated for their contribution toward running and cycling

By | Published: 9:36 pm

Hyderabad: Alwal Runner’s Club (ARC), powered by Hyderabad Runners, organised ‘Resolution Run’ on Thursday at the Trimulgherry Football Ground. The event, which had running-based games, saw participation from more than 60 participants across age groups.

Two women athletes, Dr Niharika and Chaitra, were felicitated for their contribution toward running and cycling. They have recently completed 600-km brevet, also known as randonneuring. The duo goaded the youngsters to take up sport to keep depression and anxiety and obesity away.

ARC mentor Apoorba Kumar said the group was formed last year with just two members and it has now about 75 members, with some of them attending in-person training sessions and others using online channels. ARC works to make running a lifestyle, a release said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .