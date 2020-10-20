Hyderabad: Apollo Hospitals launch ‘Post-Covid Recovery Clinics’

Such post-Covid recovery clinics will be functional across various branches of Apollo Hospitals including Jubilee Hills, Hyderguda, Secunderabad and DRDO, Kanchanbagh

Published: 8:34 pm

Hyderabad: The Apollo Hospitals Group on Tuesday announced the launch of its ‘Post-Covid Recovery Clinics’ to address the rising incidence of Covid survivors needing medical attention and care for mid and long term persistent ill-effects of the infection post recovery.

Such post-Covid recovery clinics will be functional across various branches of Apollo Hospitals including Jubilee Hills, Hyderguda, Secunderabad and DRDO, Kanchanbagh. Such clinics will be manned by a dedicated team of specialists including neurologists and immunologists, family physicians and nurses.

“Many patients who have recovered from Covid-19 have been approaching us again with various symptoms and post-Covid recovery clinics are aimed at treating such patients. We have framed protocols and trained clinicians to ensure appropriate treatment for these patients. The special clinics will help patients to recover fully from the after effects of Covid,” said Y Subramanyam, Regional CEO, Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad.

Over 50 per cent of Covid survivors continue to suffer from ailments like breathlessness, chest pain and heart issues, joint pains, vision problems, and memory loss, months after contracting the novel coronavirus. Recovery clinics provide tailor made treatment for each Covid survivor depending on the problems he is afflicted off, senior doctors from Apollo Hospitals said.

