Hyderabad: Apollo Hospitals launches Cancer Champions United initiative

This innovative program aims to provide comprehensive resources, community support, and a platform for survivors to connect, inspire, and thrive

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:52 PM, Sat - 3 June 23

Cancer Champions United launched by Apolo Hospitals on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, on Saturday launched ‘Cancer Champions United’ initiative dedicated to supporting and uplifting cancer survivors, on the eve of Cancer Survivors Day, which is being celebrated on Sunday, June 4.

This innovative program aims to provide comprehensive resources, community support, and a platform for survivors to connect, inspire, and thrive. The initiative also aims to create an inclusive and empowering space where cancer survivors can find solace, support and encouragement, according to a press release.

Through Cancer Champions United, survivors gain access to a range of valuable services and support, including specialized survivorship programs, support groups, counselling services, educational workshops, and milestone celebration events. The initiative aims to foster a sense of unity and shared experiences among survivors, empowering them to navigate the post-treatment phase with strength, resilience, and hope.

The Cancer Champions United was launched by prominent social activist and Sunitha Krishnan, actress Dimple Hayathi, Director, Apollo Cancer Centres, Dr Vijay Anand Reddy, Medical Oncologist, Apollo Cancer Centres, Dr Srinivas Chakravarthy and others.

Cancer Champions United is open to all cancer survivors, irrespective of their treatment history or cancer type.

