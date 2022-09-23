Hyderabad: Apollo launches robot-assisted angioplasty

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:28 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

Apollo Health City, Jubilee Hills, announced the launch of robot-assisted angioplasty procedures for cardiac patients in the two-Telugu speaking States. Apollo Health City, Jubilee Hills, announced the launch of robot-assisted angioplasty procedures for cardiac patients in the two-Telugu speaking States.

Hyderabad: Apollo Health City, Jubilee Hills, on Friday announced the launch of robot-assisted angioplasty procedures for cardiac patients in the two-Telugu speaking States.

The robot-assisted angioplasty procedures will provide better procedural control, more accurate lesion length calculations, enhanced visualisation, precision in stent placement and reductions in radiation exposure, senior hospital cardiologists said.

Also Read India’s first Transcatheter Mitral Valve repair performed at Apollo Hospitals Chennai

“Robotic assisted coronary intervention promises a level of precision of stent placement which only experienced cardiologists are capable of. It also reduces radiation exposure for both patient and clinician,” Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, said.

The techology paves the way for greater precision in clearing blocks and placing stents, doctors said. “We have already performed 15 robotic assisted angioplasties successfully. Such procedures are not advisable for patients with total heart blocks,” Dr P.C. Rath, Director, Interventional Cardiology, Apollo Hospitals, said.

Dr. A. Sreenivas Kumar, Director, Interventional Cardiology, Apollo Hospitals, said that the robotic-angioplasty services over conventional procedures heralds a new era in cardiac care.