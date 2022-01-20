Hyderabad: Artillery Centre to host selection rally for sports cadets

Hyderabad: All India open rally for selection of sports cadets in athletics (sprints and jumps) and handball disciplines into Indian Army Boys Sports Company will be held at Artillery Centre, Hyderabad from February 21 to 24.

Boys Sports Company will conduct a preliminary selection rally for induction of raw and proven players (age between 8 to 14) as sports cadets from February 1 to 9. The preliminary selection for athletics will be conducted in two phases — at Trivandrum, Jaipur, Kaushambi from February 1 to 3. Whereas the same will be conducted at Guntur, Bhiwani and Jalandhar between February 7 and 9. The selection for handball candidates will be held at Gorakhpur from February 1 to 3 and at Prakasam, Bhiwani and Jalandhar from February 7 to 9.

Induction rally is open to all civilians desirous and not restricted to those identified during preliminary selection rally. Interested candidates are requested to assemble at Makhan Singh Athletics Stadium of Artillery Centre, Hyderabad at 7 am on February 21. The authorities might change the dates of the selection depending on the Covid situation in the country.

The selection trials, physical and technical skills test in the sports disciplines will be held under Sports Authority of India Coaches and Board of Officers. The selected cadets will be called up after final approval is received.

