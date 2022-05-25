Hyderabad: ASCI students secure 100 per cent placements

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:13 PM, Wed - 25 May 22

Hyderabad: Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) has completed the final placements successfully for the second batch of the full-time PGDM2022 (AICTE approved) programme, securing 100 per cent placements for the eligible students.

ASCI has over 65 years of legacy and has been running the PGDM programme since 2019. This programme comes with a dual specialization in functional areas like Marketing, Finance, HR and Operations, along with the new age specialization in Artificial Intelligence and Business analytics.

A press release issued here said ASCI received a tremendous response from the Industry for PGDM Final Placements of Batch 2021 & 2022 with leading companies like Airtel, Amazon, Atkins, Aragen, Byjus, Berkadia, Brane Enterprises, Capgemini, Extramarks, Ezesoft, ESAF Bank,GAP, Global Data, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Locuz, Mercados, RadioMirchi,Swiggy. The highest CTC offered was Rs 11 lakh while the median was at Rs 7 lakh.