Hyderabad: Auto driver held for withholding of gold

Published Date - 11:37 PM, Mon - 25 April 22

Hyderabad: An auto-rickshaw driver, who did not return a bag of gold ornaments weighing around 10 tolas that a doctor forgot in his vehicle 10 days ago, and instead kept it with him to sell it was arrested on Monday.

Dr. Neelima Tata (42) had boarded the auto at Begumpet to go to Secunderabad. A little after getting off the auto, she realised that she had forgot one back in the vehicle.

Unable to find the auto in the vicinity, she then approached the Gopalapuram police, who formed special teams and identified the vehicle and the driver Maskani Vinith (23), a resident of Ramnagar.

“He took the bag home and was making efforts to sell the gold,” Gopalapuram ACP N Sudhir said.

