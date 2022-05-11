Hyderabad: Awake bypass surgery performed on 64-year-old at Kamineni Hospitals

Published Date - 07:35 PM, Wed - 11 May 22

64 year old rtc driver Venkatramana who underwent awake coronary bypass surgery at kamineni hospitals.

Hyderabad: Surgeons at Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar have successfully performed an awake Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG) surgery on a 64-year-old RTC bus driver Venkataramana, hailing from Sangareddy district, a press release said.

The patient, apart from having blockage in his heart valves, also had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) due to which doctors could not operate on him under general anaesthesia. As a result, doctors conducted awake coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG).

“Awake CABG means the patient is awake throughout the surgery, and on a ventilator. Such surgeries are only meant for patients who are not suitable candidates for general anaesthesia such as chronic smokers and those suffering from COPD,” says Dr.Suresh Kumar Esampalli, Chief Cardiac Anesthesiologist, Kamineni Hospitals.

Instead of general anaesthesia, the surgeons employed thoracic epidural anaesthesia (TEA), which reduces the endogenous stress response, heart rate, and arrhythmias during the surgery, thus reducing the risk of myocardial ischemia and postoperative atrial fibrillation, doctors said.

Dr Suresh Kumar, chief anaesthetist, Dr. Vishal V Khante, senior CT surgeon along with Dr Rajesh Deshmukh, CT surgeon, Dr. Sagar Chandra Buyar, senior cardiologist, and nursing team were part of the surgery.

