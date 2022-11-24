Hyderabad: Azad Engineering delivers components to Boeing

The consignment carried critical and unique aerospace components required for multiple Boeing aircraft.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:04 PM, Thu - 24 November 22

Hyderabad: Azad Engineering, a manufacturer of engineered precision parts for aerospace, clean energy, defence, oil and gas original equipment manufacturers (OEMS), has delivered the first consignment of National Aerospace Standard (NAS) parts to global aircraft manufacturer Boeing. The consignment is a part of the contract secured by Azad in September 2021.

“We congratulate Azad Engineering on completing the first consignment of National Aerospace Standard parts for us. It is a demonstration of the company’s global manufacturing capability. This truly is Make in India for the world,” said Ashwani Bhargava, Senior Director, Supplychain for Boeing India.

The consignment carried critical and unique aerospace components required for multiple Boeing aircraft. The partnership is a result of Azad’s continuous enhancement of manufacturing capabilities. It has achieved a near-flawless production system by investing heavily in technology and infrastructure.

“The breakthrough is the direct result of fastidious planning, rigorous production and smart supply-chain management. We reiterated the trust of our partners by flawless delivery achieved through a constant emphasis on a culture of quality and industrial safety,” said Rakesh Chopdar, Founder and Managing Director, Azad Engineering.

Azad has built expertise and established a center of excellence in manufacturing turbine blades. It positioned itself as a technology-driven, innovative company with a manufacturing facility which meets quality standards for global OEMs.

It plans to cater to defence and space programmes and is set to launch an additional manufacturing unit in Hyderabad. It will have dedicated working plants and centres of excellence for customers. It will have machines and facilities like assembly, testing, special processes, and R&D.