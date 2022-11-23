‘Containers used as warehouses to reduce logistics costs’

More than 5,000 containers are being used now as warehouses for a nominal fee.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:34 PM, Wed - 23 November 22

More than 5,000 containers are being used now as warehouses for a nominal fee.

Hyderabad: The Container Corporation of India has converted its containers into warehouses to reduce investments for clients. More than 5,000 containers are being used now as warehouses for a nominal fee. The demand is expected to touch 10,000 containers shortly and will aid in reducing logistics costs and providing convenience to transport, said V Kalyana Rama, Chairman and Managing Director, Container Corporation of India.

It also devised a cost effective method for handling cement, he said at an international conference on shipping and logistics organised by industry body in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The conference focused on innovative concepts, models, tools for shipping, air cargo, road and rail transports and warehousing.

About 96% of trade was carried by sea. The volumes have bounced to pre-Covid times and about 171.6 MTEU was handled in 2021, up from 156 MTUE done in 2020, said Capt Deepak Tewari, Chairman, Container Shipping Lines Associations.

The 5,500 acre greenfield airport at Hyderabad is fully integrated for the future. While it caters to transport, it also serves integrated ecosystems. Pharma City, Hardware Park and others are some of the integrated ecosystems that are around the airport, said SGK Kishore, GMR Airports Executive Director ( South).

There is a great scope of development in the logistics segments due to the National Logistics Policy as well as the Telangana State’s Logistics Policy, said FTCCI President Anil Agarwal. The conference will be a catalyst for growth and development of the logistics industry in the region and especially in Telangana, he said.