Hyderabad: Balakrishna inaugurates emergency ward for cancer patients at BIACH&RI

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:27 PM, Sun - 1 January 23

Hyderabad: A 14-bedded ultramodern emergency ward specifically for cancer patients seeking emergency health care services was inaugurated at Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (BIACH&RI) by the hospital chairman and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna.

The newly established ward was setup by using advanced technological features to support patients coming in emergency conditions. “Soon we will be opening a new modern radiation facility and also a new second PET CT scanning machine that will enable us to provide services to more number of patients,” Balakrishna said.

BIACH&RI has been receiving lot of recognition from various institutions for its quality cancer care facilities, he said and pointed out that a dedicated R&D wing has been established in the campus to conduct research on various aspects of disease.