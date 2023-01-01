Slew of infra works planned for Hyderabad

Speaking about SRDP projects, Rama Rao said that so far, around Rs.8,000 crore was spent for SRDP projects and the flyover inaugurated on Sunday happened to be the 34th SRDP project.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:14 PM, Sun - 1 January 23

Hyderabad: The rapidly changing contours of infrastructure in Hyderabad are set to get more finer and sharper in 2023 with a slew of concepts and projects to turn into reality during the course of the year.

If the New Year was ushered in with the opening of the Kothaguda multi-level flyover criss-crossing through some of the busiest stretches of the city’s IT corridor, the year as it progresses holds the promise of more projects taking shape to address the traffic issues with lasting solutions.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao, who inaugurated the new flyover on Sunday, revealed that 11 more projects under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) would be completed this year. Incidentally, day one of the last year had also seen the Minister inaugurating a SRPD project, the Shaikpet flyover.

Speaking about SRDP projects, Rama Rao said that so far, around Rs.8,000 crore was spent for SRDP projects and the flyover inaugurated on Sunday happened to be the 34th SRDP project.

“Eleven more projects will be completed in 2023,” he said.

The Kothaguda multi-level flyover built at a cost of Rs.263.09 crore is the second longest flyover under SRDP and includes 2.21 km of the main flyover and two ramps of 784 metres each. Also, a 470-metre three-lane underpass at Kothaguda junction is part of the project.

The Minister pointed out that the pace at which infrastructure projects were being built in Hyderabad was not witnessed in any other city in the country. “This is being achieved because of Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao‘s vision and guidance,” he said.

The infrastructure was being expanded to meet the growing needs of Hyderabad as lakhs of people from other districts and States make the city their home every year because of education, employment and other opportunities available here.

The infrastructure and amenities in Hyderabad were being developed taking into consideration the needs of people for the next 50 years. Rama Rao also said 31 Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs) were being constructed and by the month of May, Hyderabad would become the first city in India to be treating 100 per cent of its sewerage.

One of the major issues faced by the city for decades in the form of urban flooding too was getting addressed this year with the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) taken up in Hyderabad and eight municipalities around it, scheduled to be completed by April, the Minister added.