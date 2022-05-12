Hyderabad bank theft: Cashier stole cash after losing cricket bets

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:44 AM, Thu - 12 May 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The theft case in a nationalised bank which saw the bank’s cashier Praveen Kumar disappearing with Rs. 22.53 lakh took a new twist on Thursday after the suspect messaged the bank manager saying he had taken the cash after he suffered losses in cricket betting.

“I suffered a huge loss in cricket betting; hence I had to steal the cash. If I win money in betting again, I will return the bank amount back, else I will end my life,” the message read.

Praveen Kumar had allegedly taken Rs. 22,53,378 from the bank on Tuesday afternoon after telling his manager he was going out to buy medicine for stomach pain.

After the bank officials lodged a complaint, the Vanasthalipuram police booked a case and formed special teams to nab the cashier. The cashier’s mobile phone was switched off.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .

Also Read Cashier flees with Rs 22.5 lakh from bank in Hyderabad