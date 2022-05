Cashier flees with Rs 22.5 lakh from bank in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:58 PM, Wed - 11 May 22

Hyderabad: A private bank employee allegedly decamped with cash of Rs.22.5 lakh in Vanasthalipuram.

The suspect, Praveen Kumar, who works as a cashier in the bank’s branch at Saheb Nagar, reportedly complained of ill health and took permission from the branch manager to go out and get some medicines on Tuesday. He is suspected to have fled with the cash while leaving.

Based on a complaint from the bank, the Vanasthalipuram police booked a case and are investigating.