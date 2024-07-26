Hyderabad-based agri-tech company Nyasta simplifies farming with its ‘mobile starter’

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 26 July 2024, 11:33 PM

From Left, Bala Bhargavi, CEO of Nyasta Grama Yojana Solutions.

Hyderabad: In an era where technological advancements are revolutionising agriculture, Hyderabad-based agri-tech startup Nyasta Grama Yojana Solutions has introduced an innovation that enables farmers control their agricultural pump sets remotely.

NGS Motor Starter enables farmers to control their pump sets remotely via mobile phones, in contrast to traditional automatic motors that require physically presence. “Our mobile-operated motor controller operates via a SIM card and the IoT network, allowing farmers to control their pump sets from anywhere,” said Bala Bhargavi, CEO and director of Nyasta Grama Yojana Solutions.

Farmers can access the system through calling, SMS, and a mobile app. “It’s like an IVRS system where they dial numbers to control the motor. They also receive SMS alerts about the motor and power status changes,” said Bhargavi who founded Nyasta in January 2022.

“While pursuing my MTech, I was working on a similar project and eventually planned to develop a homegrown system that will be affordable for our farmers,” she added.

The system offers three operational modes — interval, scheduler, and ad-hoc. In interval mode, ideal for crops like palm oil, farmers can set a cyclic timer to avoid continuous watering while scheduler mode allows to schedule operations and receive status updates via SMS. The ad-hoc mode offers flexibility to turn the motor on or off as needed, such as during unexpected rain.

The device is designed to handle phase and fuse failures, and provide alerts for high- and low-voltage situations, ensuring the motor operates within safe limits. Additionally, Nyasta offers a multi-meter add-on, enabling farmers to control multiple motors with a single mobile device. “We’re providing IoT SIMs to farmers at a significantly reduced cost of Rs 900 per year compared to the original Rs 4,000,” Bhargavi added.

The system also has add-ons such as an automatic water level controller and a bulb operator, enabling farmers to manage water levels in the farm and lighting through their mobile devices.