PJTSAU announces spot counseling for Diploma courses

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:02 PM, Thu - 22 September 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSSAU) issued a notification for the spot counseling to the leftover seats in various diploma courses scheduled to be held on 23 September.

As per the notification, the candidates who have submitted their online application and secured a rank between 198 and 78928 in POLYCET-2022 are eligible to participate in the counseling process.

Candidates should carry their online application form, POLYCET-2022 rank card, study certificates, and other necessary documents as mentioned in the notification.

The counseling session will begin at 9.30 am on 23 September at University Auditorium, PJTSAU Campus, Rajendranagar, Hyderabad.

At present, the university offers diploma courses in Agriculture (2 years), Organic Agriculture (2 years), and Agricultural Engineering (3 years).

The POLYCET is held for admissions into various diploma courses (Engineering & Non-Engineering, Agriculture, Veterinary and Horticulture) offered by the State Board of Technical Education & Training, Hyderabad.

For further details and guidelines, visit: https://www.pjtsau.edu.in