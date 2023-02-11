Hyderabad-based Anvayaa Kin Care wins Hysea award

The award was given for its innovation in the areas of at home dementia care and IoT-based proactive smart emergency response solutions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:58 PM, Sat - 11 February 23

Hyderabad: City-based Anvayaa Kin Care, an elder health tech startup, recently won the ‘Best Product- Established Category’ award of the Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA). The award was given for its innovation in the areas of at home dementia care and IoT-based proactive smart emergency response solutions.

“Anvayaa’s first-of-its-kind programme designed for persons with dementia (PWD) aims at improving the quality of life and offers person-centric care. We have tie-ups with dementia psychologists, neurologists and psychiatrists for timely and regular interventions. The platform guides the caregiver to keep the PWDs meaningfully engaged. We are also working to provide proactive emergency care assistance,” said Prashanth Reddy, Founder-Director of Anvayaa Kin Care, in a release.

