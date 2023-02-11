BNI hosts BNI Networking Conclave in Hyderabad

Graham Weihmiller felicitated the members for their contribution to the recent world record of inducting one thousand members in a single day, created by the Hyderabad region on November 22.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:50 PM, Sat - 11 February 23

Hyderabad: Business Network International (BNI), Hyderabad, hosted BNI Networking Conclave at Om Convention, Narsingi, and today. Over three thousand entrepreneurs have attended the biggest business networking initiative.

Mac Srinivasan, Global Markets President of BNI, and Srinivas Rao Mahankali, among others, graced the occasion.

“BNI is all about building relationships, building terrific businesses. What’s happening here in Hyderabad in the form of a Business Networking Conclave during International Networking week is an inspiration for the entire BNI fraternity across 77 countries, which have BNI,” said Graham Weihmiller.

“BNI Hyderabad accomplished something thought to be impossible, by creating a commendable world record of inducting over a thousand members on a single day, recently in November. That made all of us across the globe in BNI open our eyes to newer possibilities in our mission to empower more and more entrepreneurs,” said Graham Weihmiller,” he added.