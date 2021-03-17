Hyderabad-based ‘CallHealth’ adds ambulance booking feature

This feature will mitigate patient’s distress, while ensuring a hassle-free and comfortable commuting to and from

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based CallHealth is amplifying its patient centric services and bridging the missing links by aggregating a critical and much needed feature – access to ambulances, on a click. This feature will mitigate patient’s distress, while ensuring a hassle-free and comfortable commuting to and from.

CallHealth has integrated multiple ambulance providers to enable easy and timely access to patients. The current scope empowers patients to plan and reach the medical facility of their choice.

The services from CallHealth will initially be available in Hyderabad and will expand across India in a phased manner, beginning with the neighbouring States and will also be gradually integrating real-time information of ambulances so that the customers will know the expected time of arrival (ETA) of the ambulance and live-track its movements.

“Shortly, we will progress to a real-time integration of the ambulances so that customers can precisely predict the ETA and live-track the movement of the ambulance,” said Hari Thalapalli, CEO, CallHealth.

CallHealth will enable users to access more than 300 ambulances across five categories ranging from basic, advance, patient transport, special service ambulances and air ambulance.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .