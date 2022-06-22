Hyderabad-based Cyient unveils AI-enabled automation testing platform

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:14 PM, Wed - 22 June 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based technology solutions company Cyient has announced the launch of an AI-powered framework for automated system and software testing (CyFAST) so as to accelerate end-to-end test automation. The platform will enable end-to-end test automation across web, mobile, desktop, and embedded application and hardware devices, providing a comprehensive environment for managing testing projects.|

Smart and autonomous products market has accelerated over the last few years and while more than 90 per cent of enterprises are thinking about integrating software and digital technologies in their products, only 25 per cent have managed to scale their initiatives across multiple product lines and geographies, indicating huge potential for future growth.

The need to integrate hardware, embedded, software, and connectivity aspects with the requisite domain knowledge require enterprises to access diverse skill sets at scale, manage the testing of software across a distributed environment / multiple platforms, and make high upfront investments. CyFAST addresses these challenges by providing a single framework that leverages existing automation assets to enable end-to-end system and software testing along with planning and scheduling multisite and parallel execution of test cases.

Cyient CTO Rajaneesh Kini said, “our platform has been built on a plug-and-play model with an integrated dashboard, enabling 50 per cent faster time to market while delivering 30 per cent cost savings through efficient test coverage and better productivity.”