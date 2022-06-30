Hyderabad-based Endiya invests in AquaExchange

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based venture capital company Endiya Partners has invested in aquaculture fintech platform AquaExchange along with another funding agency Accion Ventures and existing investors. A total of $3 million has been invested in the company as part of its pre-Series A funding round.

AquaExchange, a full-stack, tech-driven platform serving the multi-billion-dollar shrimp & fish ecosystem, will deploy the capital in strengthening its technology, e-commerce operations and expanding its farm automation footprint to over 1 lakh acres of farms by FY23 ending March 2023.

The company aims to improve farmer productivity and livelihoods by ushering in AquaCulture 4.0 into India and operates across the value chain through a fintech enabled e-commerce platform that facilitates harvests at the farm-gate with transparent pricing and assured spot payments to the smallholder farmers.

AquaExchange founder Pavan Kosaraju said, “we believe that future aquaculture farmers should be equipped with the right data at the right time to ensure higher crop successes and also increase farming productivity.”