Hyderabad-based Focus Softnet eyes SMEs segment for its enterprise resource planning solutions

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:06 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

Hyderabad: Focus Softnet, a Hyderabad-based cloud company offering enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions, said it focusing on SMEs for growth as they are adopting digital solutions fast. Focus Softnet CEO Ali Hyder said the company solutions that are customisable, scalable, flexible, and effective in helping SMEs acheive agility and efficiency through automation of business.

The company gets more than 50% of its revenues come from South India including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Chennai and Bangalore. It has been catering to warehouse, distribution, retail, automotive, real estate, manufacturing and education and other segments. The company has presence in 17 countries directly and about 1.2 million registered users globally.

Focus Softnet’s ERP software helps small businesses integrate their financial and customer information into one system. It has also introduced Artificially Intelligent Futuristic Applications to embed artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, a release said.