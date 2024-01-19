Hyderabad-based IIL launches first indigenously developed Hepatitis A vaccine

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Indian Immunologicals Ltd (IIL), the noted biopharmaceutical company marks a historic moment in public health with the launch of India’s first indigenously developed Hepatitis A vaccine ‘Havisure’ on Friday.

The Hepatitis A vaccine of IIL, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), vaccine represents a significant step forward in India’s fight against Hepatitis A and is poised to make a substantial contribution to public health, a press release said.

The new vaccine, Havisure is the result of extensive research and development efforts by IIL’s dedicated team of scientists and researchers. This indigenously developed vaccine is poised to play a crucial role in preventing Hepatitis A, a highly contagious liver infection that poses a significant public health challenge. Hepatitis A is a viral infection primarily spread through the fecal-oral route, meaning that it is transmitted through the ingestion of contaminated food or water.

Dr. K Anand Kumar, MD, IIL, who launched the vaccine, said “The vaccine is a testament to our commitment to advancing healthcare solutions for the nation. Currently Hepatitis A vaccines are imported into our country and as a true meaning of Atma Nirbhar Bharat. We have tirelessly put in efforts and developed country’s first vaccine for Hepatitis A. The vaccine Havisure has undergone extensive clinical trials in 8 centers and has proven to be safe and efficacious.

The vaccine is comparable to the world’s leading vaccine sold by a multinational. With Havisure, we aim to contribute significantly to the prevention of this infectious disease. IIL launching three vaccines in a single year is itself a big achievement and full credit to my team.”

“Havisure” is set to play a crucial role to protect against the Hepatitis A virus, which primarily affects the liver. The vaccine is effective in preventing the disease and is recommended for children in the routine immunization.

It is a two-dose vaccine wherein the first dose is administered at above 12 months of age and the second dose is given at least after 6 months of the first dose. The vaccine is also recommended for individuals who are at risk of exposure or travel to the regions with high hepatitis A prevalence. In addition to this people with occupational risk of infection and suffering from chronic liver diseases also need Hepatitis A vaccination.

Discussing on manufacturing capabilities of IIL, Dr. Priyabrata Pattnaik, Deputy Managing Director-IIL said, “The company has considerably invested in state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities to scale up production and meet the growing demand for Hepatitis A vaccine. As part of the launch, IIL will be collaborating with healthcare professionals, corporate hospitals, and government agencies to promote awareness about Hepatitis A and the importance of both paediatric, adolescent & adult vaccination”.