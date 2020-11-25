Indian Immunologicals to set up new unit in Telangana

The new facility will be specially designed as a multi-product facility and will cater to the need for viral vaccines in the pipeline that includes Dengue, Zika and Varicella

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based biologicals company, Indian Immunologicals Ltd (IIL), announced the ground-breaking of a new viral antigen manufacturing facility in Phase III of Genome Valley, Karkapatla, Ranga Reddy District, Telangana. With this investment of Rs 75 crores in the upcoming facility, the company expects to increase its capacity to supply additional quantities of vaccines.

The new facility will be specially designed as a multi-product facility and will cater to the need for viral vaccines in the pipeline that includes Dengue, Zika and Varicella. The company also plans to utilise the facility to manufacture Covid-19 vaccines post completion of its R&D with Griffith University, Australia.

Spread across 2,000 square meters, the new plant will be designed with Biosafety Level 3 suite and complement Indian Immunologicals’ existing operation adding more equipped and high-speed production.

The company also inaugurated a new sterile filling facility that was commissioned last year at an additional investment of Rs.75 crores. This facility will increase IIL’s capacity to supply lifesaving vaccines such as the Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV) – Abhayrab.

As a part of the expansion plan, Indian Immunologicals will add over 150 new positions, bringing its total staff strength close to 1,500. The new facility will boost the production capacity by over 35 per cent and increase the supply capacity to key markets where rabies vaccine is critically needed.

Dr K Anand Kumar, MD, Indian Immunologicals said, “As we mark as one of the major players in the pediatric and rabies vaccines, this expansion of our manufacturing facility is our commitment to securing a healthy and sustainable future. The total investment of over Rs 150 crore is in the same direction of our vision to increase the production capacities to ensure a reliable and affordable supply of high-quality vaccines to larger communities.”

