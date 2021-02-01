Hyderabad-based INCOIS to celebrate Foundation Day on Feb 3

The lecture will be followed by a meeting of the National Decade Coordination Committee (NDCC), constituted recently by the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) to facilitate national contributions to the Ocean Decade.

Hyderabad: The city-based Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), which provides tsunami and storm surge early warnings, ocean state forecasts, potential fishing zones advisories and ocean data services, is celebrating its 23rd Foundation Day on February 3.

On the occasion, the INCOIS Foundation Day Lecture will be delivered by Executive Secretary, Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) of UNESCO and Assistant Director-General of UNESCO, Dr Vladimir Ryabinin on the topic ‘United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (Ocean Decade)’.

The Ocean Decade 2021 – 2030 is a unique opportunity to engage the ocean science community in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals to strengthen the management of the oceans and coasts, a press release said. The lecture will be followed by a meeting of the National Decade Coordination Committee (NDCC), constituted recently by the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) to facilitate national contributions to the Ocean Decade. The Secretary, MoES and Chairman, INCOIS Governing Council, Dr. M. Rajeevan will preside over the meeting.

A symposium on ‘Early Career Researchers’ on Tuesday featuring plenary talks by Prof Raghu Murtugudde, University of Maryland, USA and Dr Shubha Sathyendranath from Plymouth Marine Laboratory, UK are also lined up.

For details visit https://incois.gov.in/portal/fday2021.jsp and to access live cast of the events access: https://incois.gov.in/Live

