Hyderabad-based Indian Immunologicals get regulatory nod for its Measles-Rubella vaccine

The MR vaccine of Indian Immunologicals is the outcome of Indo-Vietnam partnership, wherein IIL has partnered with Center for Research and Production of Vaccines and Biologicals, also called Polyvac in Vietnam

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:45 PM, Mon - 27 March 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) on Monday announced that it has received approval from Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) and Telangana State Drug Control Administration (TSDCA) for manufacturing its Measles-Rubella (MR) Vaccine. The MR vaccine of Indian Immunologicals is the outcome of Indo-Vietnam partnership, wherein IIL has partnered with Center for Research and Production of Vaccines and Biologicals, also called Polyvac in Vietnam.

Under the exclusive agreement, Polyvac, Vietnam will supply the Measles vaccine component to Indian Immunologicals while the Rubella vaccine component will be produced by IIL to manufacture a combined MR vaccine. The live attenuated MR vaccine adds to the list of several other vaccines that IIL supplies to Universal Immunization Programme (UIP) of India. The MR-vaccine of IIL has been proven through extensive human clinical trials to be immunogenic and safe for people of 9 months to 49 years, according to a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr K Anand Kumar, Managing Director, Indian Immunologicals Limited said, “We started with humble beginnings with Polyvac in 2016 and worked tirelessly throughout including the tough Covid-19 period. We have successfully completed all phases of product development to the satisfaction of the regulatory authorities in India. Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccine is listed in the UIP of India and is an important vaccine for our country”.

