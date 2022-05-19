Hyderabad-based Intellixaa acquires yourcvwriter.com

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:20 PM, Thu - 19 May 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Intellixaa IT Solutions has announced that it has acquired yourcvwriter.com, an online resume writing company which provides job seekers across the globe a platform to create a modern and infographic resume.

Intellixaa has rapidly grown in the last three years and has diversified its business in the field of human capital, software development and EdTech. Intellixaa founder and MD Preetham says the acquisition complements its staffing business and enables the company to expand its footprint in the CV writing industry and further augment its B2C business.

Yourcvwriter now an Intellixaa group company will invest in latest technologies to add more innovations to the CV writing experience, the first among the many is to provide verified CV to candidates and employers. It is in talks with a few blockchain driven technology companies to explore these possibilities. The next in line for Intellixaa is to shape its EdTech vertical and start a revenue cycle management business in the next 12 months.

