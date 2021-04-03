Hyderabad-based NEMA foundation impacting lives one step at a time

NEMA foundation has donated more than 1 lakh meals, given over 1,500 grocery kits, paid fees of many underprivileged students among others in and around Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Sometimes, it takes very little to make an impact and that is exactly how NEMA foundation, a city-based NGO, started off its journey towards helping and enabling people.

“I was working in the healthcare sector and I used to get a lot of medical requests from underprivileged people and I used to connect them to various NGOs and solve their problems. As I did more of this, my friends and I realised it is better for us to start our own initiative and help people,” says Umesh Harsha, one of the founders of the NGO.

Since its inception in 2019, the NGO has donated more than 1 lakh meals, given more than 1,500 grocery kits during the lockdown, paid college and school fees of many underprivileged students, enabled hundreds of blood donations in addition to conducting skill development and capacity building activities in and around Hyderabad.

“There was a massive necessity for food during the lockdown and we raised funds from our friend-circles and donated over 1,500 grocery kits, with each kit sustaining a small family for a month. We also mobilised funds to donate crucial medical equipment like nebulisers which were necessary for respiratory disorders during the pandemic,” shares Umesh. Later, they added education, by conducting tutoring sessions in underprivileged areas.

“The pandemic has affected education drastically in underprivileged localities. To address that issue to the extent possible by our team and our volunteers, we are conducting weekly educational sessions in slums all over the city. Our volunteers teach basic school syllabus in addition to bringing over experts to teach martial arts, art, etc to the underprivileged children,” adds Umesh.

They also established a primary tutoring centre in a remote village in Khammam, thereby providing employment to a youngster, in addition to providing access to education to the tribal children in that area. According to Umesh, the plan on establishing a school will turn into a reality soon.

