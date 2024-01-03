Hyderabad-based Shia organization extends Rs 10 Lakh health insurance cover to religious scholars

In a significant move toward safeguarding the health and well-being of Shia religious scholars and orators, the Kull Hind Shia Majlis Ulemo Zakireen has implemented a comprehensive health insurance policy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:29 PM, Wed - 3 January 24

In a significant move toward safeguarding the health and well-being of Shia religious scholars and orators, the Kull Hind Shia Majlis Ulemo Zakireen has implemented a comprehensive health insurance policy.

Hyderabad: A city based Shia organization, Kull Hind Shia Majlis Ulemo Zakireen, has provided health insurance policy of Rs. 10 lakh cover to Shia religious scholars and orators.

Dr Syed Nisar Hussain Hyder Agha, president of the organization said the religious scholars play an important role in disseminating knowledge and fostering a deep understanding of our faith.

“Over 50 Shia community religious scholars will benefit through the initiative. The medical insurance will provide a safety net for these individuals and ensure that they have access to quality healthcare,” he said.