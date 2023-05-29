Hyderabad-based Shiv Narayan Jewellers bag 8 Guinness World Records

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Mon - 29 May 23

Hyderabad: Noted jewellery maker from Hyderabad Shiv Narayan Jewellers Pvt Ltd, has achieved 8 Guinness World Record titles under different categories.

The Guinness records recognition to the jewellers came for a special Ganesh pendant for being the heaviest pendant weighing in at 1011.150 grams and the most diamonds set on a Pendant (11,472), which was handcrafted by craftsmen in over six months.

The Ram Darbar achieved the world record for the heaviest pendant at 1681.820 grams and the most diamonds set on a pendant with 54,666 diamonds. It also became the heaviest diamond pendant, which was exceptionally designed over a period of months.

The Satlada Necklace (The seven layer necklace) with 315 emeralds and 1971 fine diamonds holds the records for the most emeralds set on a necklace and the most diamonds set one a necklace. The sourcing of the gemstones for this necklace alone took over 2 years and the piece was crafted over 5 months.

Paying homage to the ancient treasures of the Nizams, an integral part of Shiv Narayan’s heritage, The Satlada Necklace is a resplendent creation exemplifying the dedication and attention invested in each piece.

Last but not the least, the Shiv Narayan Jewellers developed Magnifying Glass, which holds an impressive value of $108,346 making it the Most Expensive Magnifying Glass, the press release said.

Expressing his elation and gratitude for this remarkable achievement, Tushar Agarwal, Managing Director, Shiv Narayan Jewellers Pvt Ltd, stated, “We are truly humbled to have achieved 8 Guinness World Records® Titles. It is a huge advancement for the entire industry and we are truly grateful that our dedication, hard work and passion has been recognised at such a global level. We hope to continue to pioneer innovation in the industry and reach new heights.”

To commemorate the occasion, a grand celebration attended by high profile dignitaries and celebrities unfolded at Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. The grand event featured Bollywood’s fashion icon Disha Patani who strutted the ramp in one of Shiv Narayan’s high jewellery pieces.

