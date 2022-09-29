Hyderabad-based Skyroot features in LinkedIn Top 25 Startups List

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:06 PM, Thu - 29 September 22

Skyroot: Hyderabad-based Aerospace manufacturer.

Hyderabad: City-based private aerospace manufacturer and commercial launch service provider, Skyroot Aerospace has secured 5th place in the ‘2022 LinkedIn Top Startups List’ for the Indian region.

Skyroot moved up 2 spots in the ‘2022 LinkedIn Top Startups List’ to 5th rank against 7th rank in 2021.

Indian fintech company CRED topped the list, followed by online education company UpGrad and online investment company Groww.

This year’s list witnessed five new entrants from India – Zepto (4th), Spinny(7th), Ditto Insurance(12th), Ultrahuman(19th), and Living Food (20th).

LinkedIn considered different aspects like employee growth, jobseeker interest, member engagement within the company and its employees, and how well these startups pulled talent from its flagship LinkedIn Top Companies list (a series of business rankings published by the company)

Here’s the list of 25 companies

1. CRED, 2. upGrad, 3. Groww, 4. Zepto, 5. Skyroot Aerospace, 6. MBA Chai Wala, 7. Spinny, 8. The Good Glamm Group, 9. GrowthSchool, 10. BluSmart, 11. ShareChat, 12. Ditto Insurance, 13. Simpl, 14. Rapido, 15. Classplus, 16. Park+, 17.BlissClub, 18. DealShare, 19. Ultrahuman, 20. Living Food, 21. FamPay, 22. AgniKul Cosmos, 23. Stanza Living, 24. Pocket FM, 25. Zypp Electric

Skyroot Aerospace was founded in the year 2018 with headquarters in Hyderabad. It recently raised Rs 403 crore in Series B of the financing round. The private sector rocket has also successfully tests fired its small-lift launch vehicle Vikram-1 and it may soon help ISRO in launching small satellites into orbit.