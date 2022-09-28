Woman prints her resume on cake, sends it to Nike 

Hyderabad: They say desperate times call for desperate measures. But how desperate would one be for a job to send in a resume printed on a cake? A lot, we guess.

A woman from the USA pulled off this stunt, which sure made her resume stand out. Karly Pavlinac Blackburn shared a post on LinkedIn where she described how she planned and executed this mission.

Blackburn did some research and found out that Nike was having a ‘Just do it’ party and she did just that. “They are not currently hiring for any positions on that team, but I wanted to find some way for the team to know who I was. What better way than to send a cake to a big party,” she wrote.

After brainstorming, she decided on sending in a cake that had her resume on it. But the logistics were hard. How would she send a cake from North Carolina to Beaverton, Oregon?

She found Albertsons Grocery Store which made cakes with edible picture images on top and arranged for Instacart to deliver them. And here is where the hero of this story comes in – Denise Baldwin, an Instacart driver who made it all possible.

“When Denise was asked to leave the cake on the table at the front desk she said, “no, I need to see this go in their hands. I promised Karly I would get this cake to the right person.” Denise navigated the Nike campus, all the while having a sleeping child in one arm and a ½ sheet cake in the other,” she said.

While she did not hear back from Nike yet, she says that Denise did whatever it took to help get that cake to Nike. And that is what she intends to do. “This is why I am different than the pack,” she concluded.

