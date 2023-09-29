Hyderabad-based Smartbike bags first prize under Mobility Category

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based SmartBike, the largest Public Bike Sharing (PBS) company in India, which implements and operates the Chandigarh Public Bike Sharing System, was awarded the first prize under Mobility Category, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs at the Smart Cities Conclave and Expo at Indore.

President of India Droupadi Murmu, presented the award at the ceremony. SmartBike will be launching its full-fledged operations in Hyderabad soon. It won the tender by Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited for setting up, operating and managing of Bicycle Sharing on the unique Cycling Track adjoining the ORR from Nanakramguda to TSPA and Narsingi to Kollur.

SmartBike will be deploying its state-of-the-art Electric Smartbikes along with its regular Smartbikes for the usage of Hyderabad Citizens. Smartbike unique Pubic Bike Sharing System will be befitting the unique Cycling Track at the ORR.

SmartBike is a Hyderabad based start-up promoted by Dharmin Dontamsetti and his father DV Manohar, the first Vice President of World Cycling Alliance based at Brussels and Chairman of Hyderabad Bicycling Club, world’s largest cycling club online.