Groundnut removed from 71-year-old patient’s lung in Hyderabad

Diagnostic tests including a minimally invasive procedure indicated a foreign body was lodged in the lungs of the woman.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:06 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

Hyderabad: In a unique medical condition, the surgeons at Star Hospitals Nanakramguda on Tuesday removed a ground nut lodged in the lungs of a 71-year-old woman, who was admitted with severe lung infection.

Diagnostic tests including a minimally invasive procedure indicated a foreign body was lodged in the lungs of the woman. Further enquiries revealed that the patient had this habit of consuming groundnuts while in a semi-sleep position with a 45-degree recline.

“This unusual consumption posture may have inadvertently led to the groundnut’s entry into her respiratory system,” said interventional Pulmonologist, Dr. Kishan Srikanth, who led the treatment.

He performed a bronchoscopy of the patient’s chest having suspected an obstruction in her left lung. The hospital surgeons have urged people to be mindful of eating habits and the potential risks associated with consuming food in unconventional positions.