Three persons arrested for murder in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:07 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Hyderabad: Three persons were arrested by the Gachibowli police in connection with the murder of a woman reported last week at Nanakramguda.

The arrested persons are Shyamal Roy (27), Ashok Kumar Sarkar (23) and Alok Sarkar (25), all natives of West Bengal and working with a construction company at Nanakramguda.

DCP (Madhapur), G Sandeep, said the victim on August 27 had gone to the construction site at Nanakramguda to pick some plastic waste and scrap when Shyamal spotted her and took her to at an isolated place at the construction site.

“Shyamal raped the woman and later using a saree strangulated her to death. He then dumped the body on the ground and threw a boulder on the head to disfigure it,” said G Sandeep.

After killing the woman, he informed Ashok and Alok, about it. “Both of them did not disclose it to anyone although a police case was registered and the incident had come into public domain. Ashok and Alok are arrested for screening of the crime,” said the official.

The police produced the three persons before the court and remanded them.