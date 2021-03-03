Hyderabad-based Starguru launches free online learning platform

The high-quality video lectures in English and Telugu currently available for students in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh State boards, with lessons for CBSE and several other State boards getting ready

Hyderabad: Starguru, a city-based online education provider, has launched a free online learning platform aimed at providing quality and comprehensive online lessons to students.

Through Starguru app, students can get free access to video lectures on all subjects with initial focus on Mathematics for primary and secondary school students. With the Board exams fast approaching, the Starguru is also offering live classes to help students brush up on key concepts.

According to the developers, the Starguru content does not compete but complements the endeavors of schools, and will serve as an additional venue for students to reinforce what they learn at school, a press release said. For details, visit: www.starguru.org.

