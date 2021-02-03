Hyderabad-based Vedam and his indie pup love to hit the road

So how did the duo connect? “It was like Kismat Konnection! I saw Bear for the first time at an adoption drive at Cafe De Loco in Gachibowli where I was performing. She was a tiny puppy in an extremely large cage and everyone was crazy about her.

Hyderabad: It’s not just humans who love travelling, but dogs too. Meet three-year-old Hyderabad-based indie dog Bear who has travelled almost 40,000 km on a Royal Enfield Classic 350 with her master Vedam V. From Goa and Hampi to Chennai and Bengaluru, there’s no stopping this biker duo that travel all over India. The pretty pooch can brighten the day of anyone who’s passing by with her adorable 100-watt smile.

So how did the duo connect? “It was like Kismat Konnection! I saw Bear for the first time at an adoption drive at Cafe De Loco in Gachibowli where I was performing. She was a tiny puppy in an extremely large cage and everyone was crazy about her. She didn’t give anyone any attention, but the moment I went close to her she started jumping on me! So my friend and I decided to take her home,” says the music composer.

They didn’t give her to him right away as a lot of people adopt a dog and then bring her back giving silly reasons like she was peeing at home. “Of course, you are supposed to train her! So we fostered her at the café for a week before we officially became her parents. I was living in Moula Ali and I would travel all the way to Gachibowli every day to see her. That convinced them,” adds the engineering dropout.

Soon, Vedam’s friend had to move out of the city and Bear became his responsibility completely. “My mother and grandmother were completely against dogs in the beginning. I took her to my place and cried for 45 minutes, hugging her. My mom agreed to keep her home for a while… but soon she won everyone’s hearts,” says the 27-year-old.

The duo began travelling since day one, as it was always Vedam’s dream to travel with a dog. “We understand each other’s wavelength, and she just knows when something’s bothering me because she’ll come and lick my face. The first time she hit the highway – it was from Hyderabad to Bhongir Fort. She was losing her mind, she loved it so much! I understood she loves travelling too, and we later went to Hampi. She has curd and vanilla ice cream when she’s riding and chicken when we stop for dinner. I make sure I give her something cold because we travel in the day time. After the first 100 km, we keep taking breaks. The moment I say ‘Let’s go’, she jumps on the bike,” says Vedam, who is releasing a Hindi song called ‘Banjara’ about his travel stories with Bear on February 26.

It took a lot of training to get Bear comfortable on the bike, but Vedam says it’s all worth it. “I don’t want to travel anywhere without her. Not only do we enjoy travelling together, but she somehow makes everyone around her smile,” he concludes.

