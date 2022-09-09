Hyderabad-based Zenara Pharma launches Covid tablets combi-pack

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:20 PM, Fri - 9 September 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based formulation manufacturing company Zenara Pharma, a subsidiary of Biophore India Pharmaceuticals, has announced that it has launched Nirmatrelvir and Ritonavir tablets in a combi-pack as a treatment option for patients with mild to moderate symptoms of Covid-19. It had received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) to manufacture and market this product last month.

The tablet, to be sold under the brand name ‘Paxzen’, is being manufactured at Zenara’s USFDA and EU approved facility in Hyderabad. It will have a MRP of Rs 5,200 per box, equivalent to one full course of treatment per patient and contains 20 tablets of Nirmatrelvir and 10 tablets of Ritonavir. Paxzen has been proven equivalent to Paxlovid through a bioequivalence study, based on which the company has received the approval from the regulatory authoritie, said Dr Jagadeesh Babu Rangisetty, Co-founder and Managing Director of Zenara Pharma.

The company has placed the product with its distribution partners across India. Their details can be had on the helpline at 7207928889 and through its website a release said.