Hyderabad: Best news photograph competition launched on World Photography Day

Dy CM Bhatti Vikramarka said that participating in the News Photo Contest offers many benefits to magazine photographers, especially those looking to hone their skills and gain recognition in the news photography community.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 July 2024, 09:23 PM

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Photography Day, Telangana State Photojournalists’ Association launched the Statewide best news photograph competition wall magazine in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that participating in the News Photo Contest offers many benefits to magazine photographers, especially those looking to hone their skills and gain recognition in the news photography community.

State General Secretary of Telangana State Photojournalists Association K.N. Hari said in the month of August every year as part of the World Photography Day, state-wide best news photograph competitions is organized for photojournalists for the last 30 years.

The first prize for the winners for the year 2024-2025 is Rs.10,000, second prize Rs.8,000 and third prize is Rs. 5,000 along with Rs. 2,000 as consolation prizes.

Interested photojournalists can send three 8 x 12 size color or black & white photos to TSPJA Office, TWJ Building, Desoddharaka Bhavan, Bashir Bagh, Hyderabad to participate in the contests. Last date is August 10.