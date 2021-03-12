Hyderabad Bikerni to train 10 lakh women in mobility

Jai Bharati Addepalli who has founded MoWo Social Initiatives plans to empower one million (10 lakh) MoWo-ians not just in India but also other countries in Asia and Africa.

By | Published: 12:03 am 1:01 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Bikerni Jai Bharati Addepalli who has founded MoWo Social Initiatives plans to empower one million (10 lakh) MoWo-ians not just in India but also other countries in Asia and Africa. The Social Initiative was founded in February 2019 and offers two and three-wheeler training to women so that they can move around on their own and convert it into employment.

For the ambitious target set by Jai Bharati, Visa’s grant of Rs 7 lakh will be used to develop robust communication channels, enhance outreach and encourage more women to pick up mobility as a skill.

Speaking to Telangana Today about her organisation, Jai Bharati, who was part of the founding group of city chapter of The Bikerni Club in Hyderabad in 2013, said, “During my 17,000 kms cross-country motorcycle expedition from Hyderabad to Vietnam in 2018, I saw women riding a two/ three-wheeler for a fare and realised the employment opportunities for them. I started MoWo Social initiatives in February 2019 to offer two and three-wheeler training to women. We are a non-profit organisation which seeks to create a safe and reliable commute option for and by women.”

Women enrolled with MoWo are guided through the whole process right from getting learner’s license, handling a two-wheeler, riding to encouraging them to get a permanent license and are also assisted with related livelihood opportunities. Over 1,000 women have been trained since 2019 both in urban and rural areas.

With the grant from Visa, the organisation plans to fulfil its decade-long vision of empowering one million women. “The grant will also enable us to spruce up our training capabilities besides helping us find more employment opportunities for women by piloting the fleet services,” said Jai Bharati.

Visa grant programme in India has selected three winners in small women-owned businesses across sectors and MoWo is one of them. The programme was an extension of two successful editions in the US last year.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .