Hyderabad: BIRED to offer free self-employment training to rural unemployed youth

For further details, candidates can visit www.bired.org to fill out the online application. No other mode of application will be accepted.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:31 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

Source: Twitter

Hyderabad: The Banking Institute of Rural and Entrepreneurship Development (BIRED) is offering free self-employment training courses in mobile servicing, MS Office, and electrician and pump set repair for unemployed rural youth.

The training will be held at BIRED’s Rajandranagar campus in Hyderabad.

Eligibility requirements for the mobile servicing and MS Office courses include a minimum of passing the SSC exam. As for the electrician and pump set repair course, candidates are eligible even whether they have passed or failed their SSC exam. Completion of Intermediate education is only mandatory for the MS Office course.

This 38-day training is scheduled to commence on October 3 and will continue till November 9. Candidates interested in enrolling in the training courses must be in the age group of 19-30.

For further details, candidates can visit www.bired.org to fill out the online application. No other mode of application will be accepted.

Once the application is submitted, the candidate will receive a call from BIRED to discuss course options.

The last date to submit the application is September 28, 2023.

Selected candidates will receive free food and accommodation, according to the press release.