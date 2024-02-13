| Hyderabad Bired To Offer Free Online Python Course To Unemployed Youth

Hyderabad: BIRED to offer free online Python course to unemployed youth

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 February 2024, 05:50 PM

Hyderabad: The Banking Institute of Rural and Entrepreneurship Development (BIRED) has announced free online training in a Python course.

The course duration is 30 days, commencing on February 22 and concluding on March 28.

Classes will be conducted online daily from 10 am to 12 pm, except on Sundays and public holidays.

Eligibility criteria are as follows: Applicants must have completed Intermediates or above with basic computer knowledge. However, individuals with professional qualifications such as engineering, MBA, MCA, and B.Ed are not eligible to apply for the free online Python course.

Age requirements are between 19 and 35.

Additionally, students currently pursuing their education are ineligible to enroll in the course.

Only online applications will be accepted, and the deadline for submission is February 21.

For more details, interested candidate can visit: https://www.bired.org/