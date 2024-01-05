| Hyderabad Bired To Offer Free Training To Unemployed Youth

Hyderabad: BIRED to offer free training to unemployed youth

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:52 PM, Fri - 5 January 24

Hyderabad: The Banking Institute of Rural and Entrepreneurship Development (BIRED) has issued a notification for free training courses in mobile servicing, MS Office, and PC hardware and laptop servicing.

The training will take place at BIRED’s Rajandranagar campus in Hyderabad from January 29 to March 5.

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

Mobile servicing: SSC pass

MS Office: Inter pass

PC hardware and laptop servicing: Inter pass and above

Selected candidates will receive free food and accommodation, as stated in the press release.

Only online applications will be accepted; no other mode of application will be considered.

The deadline to submit applications is January 28, 2024. For further information and details, candidates can visit www.bired.org or call 040-29709295 or 29709296.