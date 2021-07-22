Hyderabad: Bizman duped of Rs 3 lakh

By | Published: 11:30 pm

Hyderabad: A businessman from the city was cheated to the tune of Rs 3 lakh in an online investment fraud. The victim, who is a resident of Basheerbagh, recently found a link regarding online investment on internet and clicked on it and filled his personal details and contact number.

Later, an unidentified person called him and lured him into investing by promising high returns within a short time. “He fell into the trap and first invested Rs 5,000 and within a few days, the website showed he earned Rs 10,000 as returns. When he tried to withdraw the money, he could not do it. When he contacted the fraudster, he was asked to invest Rs 2.5 lakh more to withdraw returns,” police said. The businessman invested the amount and within a few days, the website disappeared.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .