Hyderabad Black Hawks tie up with Italy’s Pallavolo Padova

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Black Hawks, the team in Prime Volleyball League, announced a strategic partnership with Pallavolo Padova, a leading club from Italy’s Superliga.

This alliance promises to bring world-class coaching and robust infrastructure to India, propelling Indian volleyball talents onto the global stage and establishing a cultural and athletic bridge between India and Italy.

The Hyderabad Black Hawks, known for pioneering strategies and audacious decisions, have set the standard in Indian volleyball. From appointing the first world-class coach in the Prime Volleyball League to creating a sensational showbiz experience for their fans, and enlisting celebrities to amplify fan engagement, the Black Hawks have consistently demonstrated a willingness to elevate their status and extend their reach in the realm of sports.

Their partner, Pallavolo Padova, brings over half a century of rich volleyball tradition to the table. A mainstay in the Italian Superliga, Padova embodies volleyball excellence and is known for empowering its players through superior game sense. This collaboration signals Padova’s readiness to adapt and evolve in the global volleyball landscape.

