Prime Volleyball League: KTR launches Hyderabad Black Hawks new jersey

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:46 PM, Tue - 7 February 23

Hyderabad: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Industries and Commerce and Information Technology K T Rama Rao launched the new jersey of Hyderabad Black Hawks in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The Hyderabad Black Hawks started their campaign with a thrilling victory over Ahmedabad Defenders 3-2 in the Season two Rupay Prime Volleyball League on Monday.

“We are excited to see the keen interest in the growth of sports in our capital city. The participation and support of our business community are vital to the growth of sports in Hyderabad. I am happy to wish the Hyderabad Black Hawks good luck for their season,”said KT Rama Rao.

“We are committed to investing in the grassroots development of Volleyball in India. Our vision for the Hyderabad Black Hawks is to stoke interest among the youth in this sport,” said the Principal Owner, Abhishek Reddy.

“Our team is also grateful to the Telangana government, for its kind support to our team. The support from the government is a morale booster for our young team, and the boys appreciate it very much. We look forward to building on a good start to the season,” he added.

The Telangana government has been fully supportive of the sports fraternity in Hyderabad. The event earlier on Monday was another display of their commitment to enabling sport and recreation in an ever-growing metropolis.

Abhishek Reddy is confident that India is finally on the path to emulating the thriving volleyball cultures prevalent in Brazil, Italy, and Japan.

“The Black Hawks team shall create a multi-tiered structure to build from the grassroots. We have plans to promote ‘Chotu Leagues’ for school children and ‘Masti Leagues’ for teenagers to ensure that we broaden the base for the sport in our country,” he said.

The city has a rich tradition of volleyball, and Hyderabad Black Hawks seem set for a rewarding season in the second edition of the country’s premier volleyball tournament.