| Hyderabad Blackbirds To Take Part At Irl In Chennai

Hyderabad Blackbirds to take part at IRL in Chennai

Unlike its F4 counterpart, the Indian Racing League (IRL) introduces a distinctive championship format with Cars and Teams Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:17 PM, Tue - 28 November 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Blackbirds are all set to take part in the second round of Indian Racing Festival, slated to begin from December 1 to 17 in Chennai.

Unlike its F4 counterpart, the Indian Racing League (IRL) introduces a distinctive championship format with Cars and Teams Championship. In IRL, points are awarded based on Car No, emphasizing the collective performance of the teams rather than individual drivers.

“The fusion of high-speed action and strategic team dynamics promises an unforgettable experience for fans and participants alike. We aim to foster a vibrant motorsports culture in India, creating opportunities for young talents to shine on the global stage,” said Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman and MD of Racing Promotions Private Limited.

The other teams that will take part in the second season of the league are Speed Demons Delhi, Chennai Turboriders, Godspeed Kochi, Goa Aces, and Bangalore Speedsters.

As the racing community eagerly anticipates the roaring engines and screeching tires, IRL is set to captivate audiences and leave an indelible mark on the motorsports landscape in India.