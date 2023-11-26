AP sub-registrar commits suicide in Chennai

The Sub-Registrar of Bukkapatnam in Sri Sathya Sai district, who was caught by anti-corruption bureau officials and subsequently fled, tragically took his own life.
The sub-registrar Srinivas Nayak, 42, unable to bear the humiliation, went to Chennai and hanged himself in a hotel room there, according to reports reaching here.
ACB officials trapped him on November 22 when he was taking Rs 10,000 as bribe from a farmer Surendar Reddy.
While the ACB was going through the motions, Nayak who was standing at a corner, fled to Chennai.
The lodge management noticed the death on Saturday and informed the police.