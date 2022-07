Hyderabad: Body of unidentified person found in Musi river

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:16 PM, Sat - 30 July 22

Representational image

Hyderabad: The Afzalgunj police found the body of an unidentified person in the Musi River on Saturday afternoon.

The body of the man aged around 50 years was found a little near the garbage dump yard at Imliban in Musi River by passers-by who alerted the police. The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary and preserved for postmortem examination. The police suspect that the might have drowned in the Musi River during recent rains.