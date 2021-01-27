Hyderabad: Body of unknown woman found in lake in Suraram

A CLUES team has examined the spot while the police have registered a case.

Hyderabad: The body of an unidentified woman was found in the Kattamaisamma Cheruvu in Suraram here on Wednesday. Police are investigating whether it was a suicide or a murder.

According to the Dundigal police, the woman, who is suspected to be in her forties, was found by the villagers who alerted the police. A CLUES team has examined the spot while the police have registered a case. The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue while investigation is on.

